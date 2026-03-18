The Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul promotes season; questions remain

Just in case you needed a reminder on where ABC stands with Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette, we now have our answer.

This morning, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star made an appearance on Good Morning America in the midst of headlines and allegations surrounding the relationship with her ex Dakota Mortensen. One recent incident has led to questions as to whether or not the new reality show would even air — especially as more and more viewers speak out against it.

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However, it does seem like the series is still pushing forward, and Taylor said on the morning-TV show that she will speak out about what has transpired regarding her relationship with Dakota:

“I’m a person that will always speak my truth, and that’s what I’m known for … When the time is right, I will [discuss everything], but right now, [I’m] just trying to be in the present moment and focus on [this season of The Bachelorette]. The thing is, my kids come first. And so it’s been just a back-and-forth process, trying to be here, the present moment, worrying about home and headlines. It’s been stressful, to be honest.”

The thing entering this season is that some of these questions are not going to be disappearing anytime soon. After all, there were questions surrounding Taylor’s relationship with Dakota from the moment she was named The Bachelorette, as there were allegations within her past. The producers and ABC still opted to move forward with her as the lead, thinking that it would help them after the franchise has lost a lot of ratings momentum. We still think this is a developing situation, so there are a number of other headlines that could surface here over time.

Related – Learn more about what ABC is planning for The Bachelorette

Do you remain shocked that this season of The Bachelorette is even airing?

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