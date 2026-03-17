Black Doves season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Black Doves season 2 premiere date before the month concludes?

At this point, we hardly blame anyone who is starting to feel antsy and/or eager to get more of the Keira Knightley spy drama. After all, a good sixteen months have already passed since the first season premiered on Netflix; now only that, the second season started filming this past fall. We are clearly inching closer to a release, but does that mean we’ve arrived there? Not necessarily.

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Based on where things stand at present, what we will say is that Black Doves is probably getting set for a launch on Netflix some point this fall. That makes the most sense given the currently production timeline, plus the idea that post-production will need to be required after the fact. We would certainly love it to be early fall, but there are a number of assorted components that go into that. The streaming service is clearly going to pick and choose what time in the schedule works right for them, and we will just have to wait and see what sort of announcement they make this summer. (That is assuming that they even make some sort of announcement at around that time.)

So what could be coming up beyond season 2?

Well, that is going to come down a lot to the show’s continued popularity, and that is a really hard thing to predict at this point. Yet, so long as Black Doves continues to generate numbers for Netflix, we are sure that they will keep wanting to bring it back. If you loved the first season, continue to encourage your friends to check it out!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Black Doves now, including other insight on what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into Black Doves season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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