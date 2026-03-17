Power: Legacy premiere date: A March 2026 update

Given that we are now past the halfway point in March, wouldn’t it be nice to have at least some sort of further news regarding Power: Legacy? Is that too much to hope for?

The first thing that we have to do at this point is simply issue a reminder that the stage is already set for this to be great. After all, the respective series finales for Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force each hinted at a further collaboration with Tariq St. Patrick and Tommy Egan, arguably one of the most emotionally-charged and earned dynamics that we could ever end up seeing. These two have to through hell and back and yet, they are still family. It is hard to imagine any situation where we would be sad to see them work together to a certain degree.

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Now where do things actually stand with the proposed spin-off? Well, in some ways, a lot of this does still feel theoretical. Remember that first and foremost here, Starz has to greenlight the series officially and they have yet to do that. However, 50 Cent has posted on Instagram in a way that suggests that Legacy is a sure thing — but also that it could be the end of the franchise. That would honestly make sense, given that this is a full-circle reunion featuring characters we have had a chance to watch for a rather long time.

For now, the most important thing to remember is that even if the show gets greenlit soon, we are almost certain to not see it arrive until late 2027 — it would take a long time for filming to happen! In the meantime, we know that there is another season of Raising Kanan still on the way and then after that, you have the Origins prequel that will showcase more of Ghost and Tommy’s early days.

Do you think we are going to learn more about Power: Legacy sooner rather than later?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead.

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