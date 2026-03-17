The White Lotus season 4 spoilers: Kumail Nanjiani, Max Greenfield join

The latest new additions have been announced at present for The White Lotus season 4, and they include people you may be very-much aware of.

According to a new report from Deadline, Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall and Jarrad Paul are among the latest recurring players who will be a part of the season. That does not mean that they will be in every episode, and nor does it mean their names will be in the opening credits.

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As is often the case with this show in particular, the folks at HBO are not saying too much about any individual roles here. However, there are a few things worth noting right away. For Greenfield, this marks his first major role since wrapping The Neighborhood on CBS over the years. Meanwhile, Nanjiani just came off presenting at the Oscars and has Only Murders in the Building, Silicon Valley, and many other credits to his name. Bennet is likely best known for her work on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. This show is a chance for all of them to do something a little bit different, and we are excited to see what that looks like.

If you have been out of the loop on all things White Lotus as of late, here is your reminder that season 4 is going to be set in France and with that, feature a new batch of guests and employees at one of the show’s signature resorts. While there are no specific themes announced for the next season as of yet, we are sure that Mike White’s recent time on Survivor gave him more opportunities to sit back and think about it.

Related – Be sure to get more discussion now related to The White Lotus, including when the new season could premiere

What are you most excited to see moving forward on The White Lotus season 4?

Is there anything that excites you about these additions? be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

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