MobLand season 2 premiere date: The worst-case scenario

There are few shows on Paramount+ that have as much anticipation around it as MobLand — and for good reason. Based on the cast and premise alone, we thought that the first season was going to be fun. Who would’ve thought it would be that great from start to finish?

Ultimately, we do feel a bit of relief just in knowing that the Tom Hardy – Pierce Brosnan – Helen Mirren is deep into season 2 production. It does make it so that a 2026 premiere date is very-much possible … if not extremely likely. This is a streaming service that does seem eager to try and give you seasons of their shows every single year. They do feel value in that, so why shift from it?

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Ultimately, we do tend to think that summer / early fall is the best-case scenario when it comes to MobLand season 2. As for the worst, let’s just say that this would be either December or the start of the new year. We have a hard time imagining that there is any sort of rational explanation for us needing to wait longer than this, at least so long as the rest of filming and post-production goes according to plan.

Over the next several months, do not be surprised if in general, we start to see an even more robust marketing campaign out there for the upcoming season. Given that Taylor Sheridan will be shifting his TV efforts over to NBCUniversal in a few years, Paramount may need to start thinking of building some greater hits without him. Out of everything that they have on their roster, this show may be the best example of what they can do — worth with major stars, plus deliver a story that is action-packed and layered from top to bottom.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on MobLand right now, including what more is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into MobLand season 2, no matter when it airs?

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