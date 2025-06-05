MobLand season 2: Do Jan and Harry still have a future?

After the absolutely bonkers ending of the MobLand season 1 finale, we recognize how easy it is to assume that Harry and Jan are done. She stabbed him! Sure, the moment may not be as directly intentional as it seems, but the act is still the act. While the producers have already confirmed that Tom Hardy is not leaving the show, is this really the sort of thing that you can recover from easily? It’s easy to wonder about all of that for now.

At present, the one thing that we say is quite simple: Jan may not be done having Harry in her life — there are still a lot of feelings there, and it means that there is a lot of room to explore stuff moving forward.

In speaking on all of this further in a chat with TV Insider, here is some of what Joanne Froggatt (who plays Jan) had to say as to whether or not her character will stay:

I hope so. I think so. I feel like she will. Because, I mean, obviously, no, I don’t write the show, and who knows, but I really do feel like she will. I think Harry is the absolute love of her life. She just wants a bit more. She just wants him to notice her. That’s all she really wants. And if she gets that, she can put up with everything else. She’s happy. But I think that they’ve been together since they were sort of early 20s, very young, and he pulled her over, he swept her off her feet, and she’s never been with anyone else. So I think it’s Harry or no one for her.

Ultimately, we tend to think that we’ll get a better update on the two early in season 2 … provided that the renewal happens. Nothing is confirmed and yet, it feels like close to a foregone conclusion!

