FBI season 8 episode 14: Is Maggie’s sister Erin dead?

We knew entering FBI season 8 episode 14 that there was a chance we could experience some pretty darn devastating stuff. However, at the same time we never seriously considered the prospect that Maggie Bell’s sister Erin would die.

After all, a good 95% of the time, these stories conclude with the person being saved. That is, after all, often the general M.O. for a series of this nature. You breathe a sigh of relief and from there, you move on. That did not happen here. Erin is dead, and Maggie now has to deal with the trauma — and she has dealt with a lot already.

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So what went into the process of making this moment happen? Speaking to TV Insider, star Missy Peregrym did her best to explain the process that she went through with the creative team in advance:

We have a great writing team and Mike [Weiss, showrunner] was super receptive to my feelings about the script. I was scared to do this script. I was scared to play this part, knowing what a dark place I would have to go to to just live in that moment, and I really cared that if I had to go that far that we did this as grounded and real and scary as possible. And so it was amazing to work with them to figure out, what would be the most heartbreaking thing? Originally, it was written where there was a little bit more of a wrap-up with Peter in the episode. And I just felt like, “Ugh, how could you even talk after discovering your sister?” …

FBI is a procedural show and through that, we know Maggie will move forward to other cases — as will the rest of the team. However, at the same time this feels like a moment that will linger — and that is something we all have to prepare for on some level.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next FBI episode

What did you think about the events of FBI season 8 episode 14?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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