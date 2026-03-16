FBI season 8 episode 15 spoilers: The 150th episode!

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to dive into FBI season 8 episode 15, and let’s just say this one is more personal than most. We are gearing up now for the 150th installment of the series so with that, you could you really think anything otherwise? This is a time for the producers to go bigger with some of their plots!

In particular, we tend to think that some of this is true with the character of Eva. She will have a hard time balancing out a case and her personal life, mostly due to some of what she’s gone through in the past. This is hardly the first episode of the show where we’ve seen a character struggle to compartmentalize, but we still do think it is a fascinating struggle to watch — and one that does likely happen to agents in real life.

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Want to learn a little more about what else to expect? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI season 8 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Crusader” – A dangerous drug kingpin from Eva’s past resurfaces when two children and a daycare worker are killed due to an accidental drug exposure. While the team works the case, Eva wavers between her mission as an agent and her personal vendetta, on the 150th episode of FBI, Monday, March 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So now that the show has made it to this milestone, could it make it to #200? It would be a great thing to see, but that is no guaranteed at the moment. All we can say is that the drama has already been renewed for a season 9, but the next milestone would likely happen in a season 10.

What do you want to see at this point heading into FBI season 8 episode 15?

Is there anything in particular you are hoping for? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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