Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 17 spoilers: ‘No Homework’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see some great stuff courtesy of Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 17. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting here that “No Homework” almost could feel like a pipe dream for some kids. Who wants to sit around and have to deal with that after school? Of course, this idea from a teaching point of view is going to be controversial for many reasons — beginning with the fact that a lot of the other educators may hate it! After all, it easily could build up resentment from those who are giving their kids homework during the day.

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To get a few more details right now on what is ahead, be sure to see the full Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 17 synopsis below:

Ava implements a no-homework policy at Abbott, sparking debate amongst the teachers.

We honestly don’t even want to try to get into the debate here ourselves. Instead, what we really think is simply that this is going to bring a lot of fun to the table and that alone makes us happy. We do recognize that there is also a chance here, with us entering the home stretch of the season, that almost everything is going to connect to an eventual finale. While this show is almost always about the laughs first, we do firmly believe that there could be something more that happens in terms of the characters that keeps us plugged-in for most of the summer.

When will we learn more about the finale?

Fingers crossed that we’re going to learn at least a little bit more on what is ahead over the next couple of weeks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Abbott Elementary right now, including some other insight regarding season 6

What do you want to see at this point heading into Abbott Elementary season 5 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

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