Alien: Earth season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Now that we are past the halfway point of March, is there some more good news on the horizon regarding Alien: Earth season 2 over at FX?

The first thing that we really have to do in this piece is accept a certain reality, one where there are franchise shows that are just not going to be coming out on an annual basis. Many of them exist over on Netflix, whether it be Wednesday or what we went through with Stranger Things. We see this now with House of the Dragon over on HBO. This particular Alien series from Noah Hawley equally fits the bill. It takes too long to make, in between writing, filming, and implementing visual effects, for anything to be done faster. There is a certain irony to this given that the original Sigourney Weaver film was modest by comparison, but these are the expectations now.

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Because of everything that we stated above, we should just hammer the following point home: We are not getting Alien: Earth season 2 news this month. We are not getting much of anything, save for filming starting up this spring, for quite some time. We tend to think we will be lucky to see the series return in the second half of 2027. A lot of patience will be required.

Now when it comes to what we’d love to see moving forward, it really comes down to the other alien species that we had a chance to see over the course of season 1. It feels like there is an infinite amount of good stuff to be explored there that would not run into canonical issues. Why not explore some of that? Because there is so much material already out there, we imagine that this is not always an easy show to write. Our advice (not that they need it) is simply that Hawley and company have fun.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Alien: Earth right now

What are you most hoping to see regarding an Alien: Earth season 2?

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