Mayor of Kingstown season 5 premiere date: Worst-case scenario

For everyone out there who is eager to get more of Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+, there is a lot of great news we can share.

First and foremost, can we celebrate the fact that filming is underway? We like to think so, especially since it is going to be big, epic, action-packed, and certainly emotional. We do tend to think that there is going to be a lot of closure, especially since it is known far in advance that this is the final chapter. Jeremy Renner and the entire cast can approach the story as such and through all of that, we’re crossing our fingers already that we are bracing for some sort of wonderful conclusion.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So when could we actually see the series conclude? We tend to think that the best-case scenario is October, especially given the episodes should be wrapped and edited by then. This is also when season 4 aired, so there is a case for consistency when it comes to the annual model.

With all of that being said, we tend to think the worst-case scenario is for Mayor of Kingstown to return either in late 2026 or early 2027. That is a long time to wait but at the same time, one that could prove worthwhile for a number of different reasons. Paramount could use that extra time to build up momentum for the next chapter. Also, it is well-worth remembering that there are a lot of other shows executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan on the way, whether it be more Tulsa King, The Dutton Ranch, Landman, Lioness, or the Tulsa King spin-off Frisco King. Depending on the specific rollouts here, Mike’s Kingstown story could come later than expected.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown right now, including more on a key new addition

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 5?

What do you believe is the worst-case scenario here? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







