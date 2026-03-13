Mayor of Kingstown season 5 spoilers: Robert Morse joins; new details

As many of you out there may be aware as of right now, production on Mayor of Kingstown season 5 is actively underway. Why not share more on what is to come?

Well, for the time being, let’s just start with a new addition to the Jeremy Renner drama. According to a new report from Deadline, Robert Morse is going to be coming on board the final chapter of the story. He is playing the part of Russell Hardy, described as “a seasoned FBI agent sent to Kingstown. In the wake of Tracy’s (Nishi Munshi) murder and the vengeance visited upon Callahan by Mike (Renner) and Kyle (Taylor Handley), FBI agent Russell Hardy (Morse) arrives in Kingstown searching for the “fugitive” Callahan. A true lawman, Agent Hardy threatens to unearth all of Mike’s sins and secrets, and disrupt Kingstown’s tenuous balance of power.”

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One of the things that we have certainly come to know here is that Mayor of Kingstown does a great job at casting foils and given Morse’s overall body of work, we do think this will be no different! Given that this is the final chapter, it also does elevate the stakes and suggest that Kingstown may be forever changing from what it currently is. If you have loved this show over the years, doesn’t this have to be something worthy of excitement?

Of course, we do tend to think that a few more details are going to drop in the weeks ahead, but we do imagine that season 5 is going to be a little bit more secretive than we’ve seen in the past. Why would the producers want to give that much away?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Mayor of Kingstown now, including other premiere dates

What are you most eager to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 5, especially for Robert Morse?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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