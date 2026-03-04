Mayor of Kingstown season 5 premiere date hopes as filming starts

If you have been excited for a little while now to see Mayor of Kingstown season 5 over at Paramount+, here is another reason to be. Production is now underway for what is going to be an eventful final chapter of the hit drama series.

In a post on his Instagram Stories, star and executive producer Jeremy Renner confirmed that today marks the beginning of filming the remaining episodes. This is a process that will last several months and because we are looking at the endgame here, odds are that the powers-that-be are going to be a little bit more secretive than they would be otherwise.

As for what could be coming before Mayor of Kingstown wraps up, we honestly could frame it in a fairly simple manner. After everything that we have seen Mike go through over the years, the biggest thing that we want for him is to have some element of peace. He’s lost so many people he has cared about over the years, but we do not think that this show necessarily needs to have a super-dark ending.

Now if there is one other thing we’re curious about, it is that very few Taylor Sheridan shows have had definite endings so far. Even with Yellowstone, it had to pivot a lot after the exit of Kevin Costner while also leaving the door open to spin-offs. We know that Sheridan is not the primary showrunner here, but we do think he has some sort of take on how all of this ends — and we have not heard that any spin-offs here are coming.

As for when we could see the remaining episodes…

For now, we’d bet on October or November once more — Mayor of Kingstown could easily stream at the same time as some other Sheridan hits.

