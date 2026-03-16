Wednesday season 3 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something more about Wednesday season 3 between now and the end of March? Make no mistake that we’d love nothing more than to see the Jenna Ortega show back soon.

Now that we’ve said that … well, here is where the unfortunate reminder comes into place. Filming for the latest chapter of the show only recently kicked off in Ireland and because of that, we are certainly still facing a rather long wait to see something more. There are some silver linings in the midst of everything here, beginning with the fact that Winona Ryder and Eva Green are the two people coming on board. We do think that we’re going to see a batch of episodes ahead that are deeper and even darker than anything that you have seen before, and there is something quite fun that comes along with that.

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So when will we see the third season back? Well, as of this month, our feeling is that summer 2027 is the most likely window when you consider not just how long it takes to film this show, but then also add in the visual effects after the fact. Sure, it would be wonderful for us to get something more than a new season every two years, but this is becoming more of the norm for big-budget TV shows these days. In some cases, the wait is even worse!

In the interim, all we can really hope for is that we do get a few more teases here and there for what is to come — and that Wednesday Addams and company continue to find new ways to surprise us when the show is actually back.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Wednesday, including the latest regarding casting

What do you most want to see moving into Wednesday season 3 when it arrives?

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