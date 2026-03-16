Elsbeth season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Succession alum to appear

We have known for a good while now that Elsbeth season 3 episode 14 is going to be coming to CBS in early April — so is there something more that we can say about it now?

Well, we certainly recognize that the bread and butter for the Carrie Preston show remains its guest stars, and here is your reminder that this is not about to change by any means. After all, a fantastic performer of Succession fame is about to guest star!

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According to TV Insider, J. Smith-Cameron is going to be appearing in the April 2 episode “Deadutante,” potentially in a nefarious role. Here is how the logline for the episode describes the overall story: “After a powerful patriarch is stabbed with a sword at New York’s most exclusive debutante ball, Elsbeth must engage in hand-in-glove combat with the imperious ball director (J. Smith-Cameron).”

Of course, this sounds like the sort of episode that will perfectly summarize almost everything that we have come to know and love about the series over the past few years. That includes a great mystery, a unique setting, and a chance for Carrie Preston’s character to be a fish out of water. When you combine all of these things, it really feels like we could be building up to something great and memorable. One of the good things about this show in general is that there is a rewatchable quality to almost every single episode — there are not a lot of other series and stories out there that you can say a relatively similar thing about.

In general, there are still a handful of other episodes coming after this one — who knows who else Elsbeth could be running into prior to the finale?

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to Elsbeth

What are you most eager to see when it comes to Elsbeth season 3 episode 14 when it airs?

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