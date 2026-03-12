Elsbeth season 3 episode 14 return date over at CBS

Following what you are going to see tonight on CBS, it only makes sense to want an Elsbeth season 3 episode 14 return date. Why not be interested in what lies ahead? This is a show that consistently brings so much to the table, whether it be drama, humor, and of course some great mysteries.

Unfortunately (and for the second time this year), we are facing a situation now where the Carrie Preston show will be off for a little while. What is the reason this time around? Let’s just say that it has a lot do with college basketball. March Madness has a tendency to take shows off the air on CBS this time of the year, but at least we’re not talking about as long of a break as what we saw here early on in the year.

For now, the plan appears to be for Elsbeth season 3 episode 14 to arrive once we move in to Thursday, April 2 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Unfortunately, as of right now there are no details out there for what the story will be. It is our sentiment, though, that this will more than likely change at some point over the next week or so. We do not expect that anything we see coming up will be altogether different from the totality of season 3, mostly because this show is about two specific things more often than not: Fun mysteries with great guest stars. Why would we ever think that this is going to change now?

In looking beyond the next few weeks, you can relax and be comfortable about whatever the long-term future here is. After all, the show has already been renewed for a season 4 at CBS!

