Elsbeth season 4 renewal confirmed at CBS!

While we are undoubtedly being forced to wait a long time to see Elsbeth season 3 return to CBS, we have good news on the future!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the Carrie Preston series is going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. This has long been expected, largely due to the combination of ratings success and positive response. This is a rare show that has managed to honor its The Good Wife / The Good Fight roots while also being accessible to a totally new generation. It is also a tried-and-true crime procedural where you have a fun new mystery every week and some awesome guest stars. It really could go on however long that Preston and the network want it to.

Of course, all of this good news does not mean that you are going to be seeing Elsbeth season 4 premiere anytime soon, as there are a lot of other important things coming up first. For starters, remember that there is more of season 3 coming on the other side of the Olympics! Also, CBS will in May announce their fall schedule and at that point, we should learn whether or not it is going to stay in its typical spot on Thursday nights. An exact date (provided it is, in fact, still on the schedule) will be revealed a little bit later on in the summer.

Honestly, this is one of those situations where we would not ask the show to do anything different from what they are now. If they can keep the current rate of entertainment going, we will be more than happy with the result.

