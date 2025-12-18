Elsbeth season 3 episode 11 return date at CBS

After what you see tonight on CBS, it only makes sense to want to get an Elsbeth season 3 episode 11 return date. So what can we say about it now?

Of course, we love to imagine a perfect world where there are new installments of the Carrie Preston series every single week, but that is obviously not feasible. Instead, the reality here is that we do often get long breaks over the holidays … but the one that we are talking about here is a little bit longer than usual.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more big TV reactions and reviews!

As of right now, the plan for Elsbeth season 3 episode 11 is for it to return on Thursday, February 26, the same night that you are going to be seeing a lot of the other Thursday-night shows from the network on the air, as well. The reason for the long break is due largely to the Winter Olympics, which the network does not want to compete against in any form.

Now if there is a silver lining to all of this, it is the simple fact that once the lineup is back, there will probably be a solid run of episodes for a good chunk of the rest of the season. There will be a lot of stories still to come, with the finale likely arriving either in late April or May.

As for when more details will arrive for what is ahead…

Based on what we know at present, the most likely scenario here is that we see some teases emerge close to the end of January or the start of February. Since it is such a long break, we do tend to think that CBS will deliver a pretty big campaign to get people excited again for the next part of the story. We anticipate great cases, notable guest stars, and almost everything else you’ve come to know and love over the years.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Elsbeth season 3 episode 11?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







