A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

At the time of this writing, we do feel very much grateful to know that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is on the way — and that the cast and crew are already deep into filming. It feels abundantly clear, at least at this point, that HBO and the producers want to make sure that you are not waiting an extremely long time to see what lies ahead.

So with all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and throw the following question out there: How long are we going to be stuck waiting for what is ahead?

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Well, we are moving forward with the thought that the best-case scenario for the Game of Thrones prequel is that we could be seeing it back in January, the same month that we saw season 1 this year. It makes some measure of sense for consistency’s sake, and that is not something that HBO can offer when it comes to a lot of big-budget show.

Ultimately, whether or not Seven Kingdoms is able to achieve this goal is tied to one thing above all others: When the episodes themselves are ready. While it is possible that production could have them turned around in time, it is worth noting that HBO is not the sort to rush things along. The next chapter will come out when it is ready, and we do tend to think that it can be paired with almost any other show on the schedule. After all, we did just see this happen already when it comes to Industry.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and what the future may hold

What do you most want to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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