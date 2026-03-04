A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: Meet Lady Rohanne

With production actively underway on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, isn’t it high time that we learn about some new faces?

As many of you who are book readers know, Dunk and Egg’s next adventure is going to take them far from Ashford, and will cause them to meet a wide array of different characters. This means that we have a whole new host of people to meet — some could be friends, whereas some others could be foes.

According to a report from Deadline, Lucy Boynton is going to be playing the part of Lady Rohanne, a character who is extremely important to Dunk’s arc in the next George R.R. Martin novella. We hesitate to say more than that, mostly due to the fact that the element of surprise is a powerful thing! Meanwhile, Babou Ceesay is playing Ser Bennis and Peter Mullan will be Ser Eustace Osgrey.

A good chunk of season 2 is still being filmed in Belfast, the same place that a good bit of the flagship Game of Thrones was set. Meanwhile, there are some other parts that will be centered in Spain. The plan here appears to be getting the next batch of episodes at some point next year, and we hope to get even more specifics on the show’s future soon. We are ready for more twists, more turns, and of course a lot more adventure. The first season was an absolute thrill and because of that, the bar is set sky-high for the next chapter to live up to the hype.

What are you most excited to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 on HBO?

Do you think this season could surpass season 1? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

