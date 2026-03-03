A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 premiere date: March update

We are a little more than a week removed from the end of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 and by virtue of that, we want more! How can we not? We knew that we would want more of the HBO series, but it ended up being so much better than we ever imagined. The show may not have had an enormous budget but at the same time, it had real heart, great characters, and a different perspective from the rest of the Game of Thrones franchise.

One other thing that matters to us greatly? That the network does seem intent on bringing the next installment back sooner rather than later.

Here is what we can say at this point: The cast and crew are deep into making the next batch of episodes. HBO obviously wants season 2 to air in 2027, and we would love to see it happen in the first few months of the year. That plan should be made a little clearer moving into the summer or early fall — either way, we do not think that anyone will want to sit on things for too long here.

Unfortunately, we will likely be waiting to get more news throughout the month of March, especially as the network will shift their promotional plans over to the next season of House of the Dragon and for good reason. That series is incredibly expensive and will be airing this June — it has also been renewed for another season, with the plan being for season 4 to tie together a lot of loose ends.

What do you most want to see moving into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2?

Do you think it can live up to expectations? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

