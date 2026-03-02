A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: A setting shift?

As we get prepared to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 premiere on HBO next year, there are thankfully a few things we know already. For starters, the story will be based on the second novella in George R.R. Martin’s series of Dunk and Egg stories. Meanwhile, there will be a lot of new characters and understandably so.

At first, it seemed as though the entirety of this chapter was going to be filmed in Belfast, Northern Ireland — in other words, the same place that served as a central hub for season 1 and for a good bit of the Game of Thrones universe. However, the narrative is causing the series to shift over to Spain, a place that has been used to chronicle Dorne in the past on the flagship show.

So what is behind filming some episodes there? Some of it has to do with the story, though there have even been alterations needed within Spain due to the weather. In a new interview with IGN, here is what showrunner Ira Parker had to say on the subject:

“We are going to drier pastures in Spain for [the drought scenes] … Except that the location that was meant to be our dry riverbed is now a fully flowing river after getting rain for the first time in ten years at this location, and so now has sent us scrambling and searching for changes at this late date.”

We do of course recognize that the second season is going to face high expectations due to how good season 1 was, but we find ourselves strangely confident. After all, season 1 was great in part due to its adherence to the source material and Parker’s humble approach; from what we’ve seen and heard, not too much is changing moving forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

