RJ Decker season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A housewife murder mystery!

As we look into RJ Decker season 1 episode 4 on ABC next week, is there anything more in particular that you should expect?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that we are still super-early into the Scott Speedman series and because of that, it is not super-crazy that we do not know a lot about every single character yet. That will come in due time, and we hope that the show continues to get chances to grow and evolve! Because we are still so early into the run at this point, it is really hard to say precisely what the long-term future is going to be at this point.

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Now that we’ve said all of that, why not look at the next mystery coming up? This one, based mostly on the setting, has the potential to be especially fun.

To get a few more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full RJ Decker season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

R.J. finds himself at the center of a suburban housewife murder mystery. Catherine worries that R.J. is getting too close to Emi.

Is Catherine right to have these fears? Well, that is something that we’ll really enjoy watching over time, mostly because the RJ – Emi dynamic is going to prove essential to the eventual success of the show.

Now, it is a hope that we’re going to have a chance that moving forward, the mysteries are going to escalate and, hopefully, be a little bit more fun every single step of the way. One thing that the show definitely still has going for it is escapism, as you do get a chance to immerse yourselves in the sort of setting you really do not see on a lot of other broadcast shows these days.

What do you want to see moving into RJ Decker season 1 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

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