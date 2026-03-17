High Potential season 2 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Turn, Up the Heat’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see High Potential season 2 episode 16 arrive — do you want to know a bit more now?

Well, one of the things that we have known about the Kaitlin Olson series over the past year-plus is that it is one that has a real knack for balancing a wide array of different genres in a short amount of time. At point, it may be delivering to you a fun whodunnit mystery. However, mere moments later, there’s a chance to get into something deeply dramatic. Our sentiment is that this upcoming installment titled “Turn, Up the Heat” is going to bring you a little bit of everything — especially when it comes to Karadec.

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To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full High Potential season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:

Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists, while Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need.

As we are getting a little bit closer at this point tot he end of the season, the biggest thing that we can say here is that every single story could matter that much more — and honestly, we would not have it any other way! We imagine that we’re going to see a fantastic buildup leading up to the finale and of course, it is great to not have to worry about the long-term future. The show has already been renewed for a season 3! With that, we have a chance to just sit back and enjoy whatever sort of crazy stuff is coming down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to High Potential, including the show’s season 3 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 16 next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

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