High Potential season 2 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Turn, Up the Heat’
Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see High Potential season 2 episode 16 arrive — do you want to know a bit more now?
Well, one of the things that we have known about the Kaitlin Olson series over the past year-plus is that it is one that has a real knack for balancing a wide array of different genres in a short amount of time. At point, it may be delivering to you a fun whodunnit mystery. However, mere moments later, there’s a chance to get into something deeply dramatic. Our sentiment is that this upcoming installment titled “Turn, Up the Heat” is going to bring you a little bit of everything — especially when it comes to Karadec.
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To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full High Potential season 2 episode 16 synopsis below:
Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists, while Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need.
As we are getting a little bit closer at this point tot he end of the season, the biggest thing that we can say here is that every single story could matter that much more — and honestly, we would not have it any other way! We imagine that we’re going to see a fantastic buildup leading up to the finale and of course, it is great to not have to worry about the long-term future. The show has already been renewed for a season 3! With that, we have a chance to just sit back and enjoy whatever sort of crazy stuff is coming down the road.
Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to High Potential, including the show’s season 3 renewal
What do you most want to see moving into High Potential season 2 episode 16 next week?
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