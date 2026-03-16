Is Wild Cards new tonight on The CW, March 16, 2026?

Is Wild Cards new tonight on The CW? We have been relishing the chance to get a lot of great stories for Max and Ellis over the course of the past few weeks. Is there a chance that this is going to continue?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start by sharing some of the bad news right now: We are going to be seeing a brief hiatus for the series tonight. Instead, there are going to be two repeats on the air, with the plan being to resume new installments on March 23.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

So do you want to know more insight on what lies ahead? Well, not only do we have the synopsis below for season 3 episode 7, but also episode 8 at the same time. There is a lot to look forward to here!

Season 3 episode 7, “Yurt So Vain” – Max (Vanessa Morgan) and Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) go undercover at a creepy digital detox retreat run by a charismatic female guru after a former member turns up dead, forcing them to trade their phones for flower crowns and expose the cult’s dark and deadly secrets. Jason Priestley guest stars as George. Erica Durance (“Smallville”) also guest stars. The episode is written by K. Slaney and directed by James Genn (#307).

Season 3 episode 8, “The Hostage Always Rings Twice” – Max (Vanessa Morgan) finds herself playing hostage negotiator when a kidnapped woman calls 911 using a makeshift phone, unraveling a complex web involving an affair, gambling, and a race against time at a NASCAR event. Giacomo Gianniotti also stars. Tamara Taylor guest stars as Vivienne. NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier guest stars as himself. The episode is written by Marcus Robinson and directed by James Genn.

There are some more installments coming in the weeks ahead, so let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there are some great stuff all across the board — especially a notable finale.

What do you most want to see when Wild Cards returns to The CW next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







