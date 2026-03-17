Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, March 17, 2026?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Given that the schedule for the crime drama has been on-and-off over the past few months, we recognize that there could be confusion.

With that being said, here is where we are thrilled to present news that we consider to be very-much great: You are going to see it back tonight! Not only that, but “In Too Deep” in a handful of hours could end up being one of our favorite type of episodes. This is one that allows for a huge spotlight on Sean Murray as Timothy McGee and beyond just that, could serve as a springboard for the upcoming 500th episode airing after the fact. Based on everything that we’ve heard about so far, that is going to be an incredibly emotional story.

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Do you want to get some more news now on what’s ahead in this episode? Then check out the NCIS season 23 episode 12 synopsis below:

“In Too Deep” – A murdered drone pilot leads the team to a missing woman from McGee’s past and a relationship he thought was long behind him. But as the case deepens, McGee realizes her reappearance could unravel more than an investigation, it could change the course of his life, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given some of the larger themes of this season so far, we honestly think that the rest of the season could be stuffed full of stories that leave your jaw on the floor. Sure, we know that a season 24 is coming, but isn’t there a chance it could look and feel rather different? We tend to think so.

Related – Be sure to see some more sneak peeks at this NCIS episode

What are you most excited to see on NCIS when it airs on CBS tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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