All’s Fair season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear something a little more regarding All’s Fair season 2 between now and the end of March? Months have passed now since the end of the first season and by virtue of that alone, we do not blame anyone who wants something more about the legal drama.

The first thing we really should note here is not altogether complicated: There is 100% a big-time future ahead for the Hulu series. It has already been confirmed, after all, and it is rather nice to not have to worry about that. Filming should be taking place in the months ahead and because of that, we do want to think that before too long, we will get more insight on another big question: When is the show actually coming back?

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Well, if you are hoping to get some sort of big answer to this question this month: We do have some bad news. It is probably not going to happen. Our hope still remains that we are going to be learning more about the new season before the fall, mostly because it would be great to have it be an annual event.

In the end, though, we tend to think that the future of All’s Fair premiere-date wise is going to come down to a couple of things. First and foremost, it will come down to when production for the series starring Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian, and Naomi Watts wraps up. From there, Hulu will obviously have final say on a lot of it. They could get it back around November or December, but we have to be prepared to wait a little bit longer than that. After all, isn’t streaming TV bound to be unpredictable that way?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on All’s Fair right now, including what the future could hold

What do you most want to see on All’s Fair season 2 when the show does eventually arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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