The Pitt season 2 episode 11: The question around Duke

There are only five episodes left in The Pitt season 2 and just by virtue of that alone, it feels right to assume that every one left is bound to be insane. How can they not? There are so many storylines that we need some sort of resolution to at the moment — but of course, most attention is going to be around Dr. Robby. How can not be the case when Noah Wyle is the star of the show?

For the sake of this piece, though, we want to really hone in here on someone in Duke, Robby’s friend, simply because of how he is tied into the remainder of the show. We know that Duke is tied to motorcycles, something that Robby has been obsessed with over the course of the season. It has been his distraction away from the hospital, especially since he is preparing for his sabbatical at the end of the day.

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Yet, here is the question we are left to earnestly think about here more than any other — what happens if everything hits the fan when it comes to Duke? Is this something that we have to seriously worry about right now? We can’t pretend that we are feeling altogether certain that he will make it through okay, mostly because routine tests can turn into something more.

If something terrible does happen to Duke, this raises the possibility that we could see one major domino fall after the next. This eventually would lead to Robby breaking down and realizing that even motorcycles, something that he does very much hold dear, are now associated on some level with death and pain. Maybe this even forces him to confront the very thing he has been dreading? For now, it at least feels like a possibility.

Related – Get some more news on The Pitt now, including questions about Langdon and his future

Entering The Pitt season 2 episode 11, what did you want to see when it came to Duke?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more throughout the remainder of the season.

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