Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 3/15?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that we are going to be seeing the Oscars on the air in a matter of hours, we certainly understand the question more that at any other point.

So what exactly can we say about it now? Well, let’s begin with the good news: Oliver will be on the network tonight! The plan is for it to start at around 11:05 p.m. Eastern time, and the good news for those of you who are watching the Academy Awards is that the ceremony should theoretically be over at that point. The weird start time here is mostly due to what is airing on HBO beforehand, whether it be a new episode of DTF St. Louis or Rooster, the brand-new series starring Steve Carell.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now just in case you want to know more of what is actually coming tonight, we actually have some surprising intel on that! The network recently released the following, which indicates that the Vice President will be in the spotlight just as much as the President himself:

John Oliver discusses the Trump Administration’s mixed messaging surrounding the U.S.’s ongoing war [overseas], then explores J.D. Vance’s ideologies past and present, including but not limited to who J.D. thinks is a real stupidhead.

It has been rather nice over the past several weeks to get a near-constant string of new episodes. While we are sure that this is going to change at some point with a pause in the action, we are ultimately pretty darn thrilled that it has not happened yet. Because of that, we will consider a potential hiatus a problem for another day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Last Week Tonight and what the future holds

What do you most want to see when it comes to the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







