Last Week Tonight with John Oliver focuses on USAID

We came into the March 8 edition of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver with at least a somewhat familiar set of expectations. We knew that there would be some time spent on events in the Middle East; however, it would not be the main segment. How could that be the case when events change almost rapidly? The main segment is almost always timeless to a certain degree.

For the first part of the show, we did spent time navigating current events, including the reasons for the current situation on the other side of the world and also commentary from the President. In particular, Oliver’s main point on the conflict was the clear lack of a plan.

Oliver promised that there would be more time to focus on the Middle East in the weeks to come, but for the bulk of the show, he planted a focus on something rather difficult — but also something still with global implications — in USAID. This comprises les than 1% of the budget but at the same time, it became a key targeting point for politicians over the course of the past year. The consequences of the cuts were severe, and connected to a number of deaths all over the globe.

While there was a lot of comedy to be had in this segment, we also do not think it is an exaggeration to say that this may have been one of the most important segments that Oliver has done so far this year — after all, it allowed for legitimate insight into how USAID works, the people who need it, and also how it began. For a good while, it also had support from parties all across the board.

