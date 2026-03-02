Last Week Tonight with John Oliver takes on body cameras

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver aired its third episode of the season, so what did we get? Some politics, but a lot of body cameras.

Before we get to the main segment here, let’s go ahead and note that Oliver did comment on the news that Paramount Skydance may be purchasing Warner Bros., a move that would give him a new Business Daddy. As you would imagine, he was not altogether thrilled by some of the news. He also went into Kash Patel making an appearance at the Winter Olympics — in particular, him showing up in the locker room after the men’s gold-medal game. This then went into a larger segment about how the FBI director and his alleged use of the bureau’s private jet. Much of this information was already well-known, but we certainly do feel like it was put together well using information over the years.

In getting back to body cameras, let’s just say that we are not altogether shocked by another evergreen segment focusing on law enforcement. This is far from the first one that has been done on the show, and it certainly will not be the last. It is hard to imagine this segment being the most eye-popping one that the series does this year and yet, there was useful information present here — including the fact that officers may want them for different reasons than the public. Also, they can have a limited field of view and do not always showcase a perfect picture.

Ultimately, this is one of those segments designed to raise awareness of a subject, the issues at hand, and perhaps what can be done to fix it. Will it inspire change? Well, that remains to be seen.

