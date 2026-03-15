Marshals season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A complaint against Kayce?

Next week on CBS you are going to have a great chance to dive into Marshals season 1 episode 4 — so what all can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, Kayce Dutton is going to find himself in a rather delicate position — after all, is his career over almost as soon as it began? This could happen based on a complaint that is seemingly filed against him and moving into this episode, we could explore more of who is at fault and beyond that, what the final consequences here could be.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full Marshals season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some more details on what is ahead:

“The Gathering Storm” – Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce’s name in a use of force complaint on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/8:00-9:00 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, it is our hope here that moving forward, we are going to have a chance to see Luke Grimes’ character find a way to get out of this okay … but we are even more worried about him after reading this. After all, he may not be full in touch with his emotions yet given the death of Monica. Also, he is thrown into a job here that is incredibly dangerous and very much intense. We know that the other Marshals are going to have his back, but just how far that really takes him remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Marshals season 2 renewal!

What do you most want to see moving into Marshals season 1 episode 4 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







