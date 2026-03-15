Saturday Night Live: Harry Styles sings ‘Coming Up Roses,’ ‘Dance No More’

Tonight, Saturday Night Live featured Harry Styles as the host and the musical guest — but for this article, let’s focus on the latter.

So what did the actor / musician bring to the table tonight? Well, the first track was a jazzy, almost disco-inspired piece titled “Dance No More” that is definitely showing off a different side of himself as an artist. It is fun, upbeat, and sounded especially incredible with a live band in Studio 8H. We know that the stage can be a little bit restrictive due to its small size but at the same time, he made the most of it in whatever way that he could.

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There is of course a reason why Styles’ track was so disco-inspired here, as his new album comes with the title of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. We have to say that this was one of the louder audiences that we’ve seen for a singer on the SNL stage in a while, but can you really be shocked given the size of his fanbase? We just love what he was able to bring to the table here.

As for Harry’s second song, he opted for new ballad “Coming Up Roses,” one that just released a lyric video earlier this month. We went from a full disco vibe to something stripped-back with him sitting down at a piano and accompanied by a chorus of string musicians. This proved to be a great showcase of Styles’ musicality, and also a reminder of why he went away for a little while before coming back with new music: He clearly wanted time to explore what sort of artist he wanted to be now. The results are worthwhile.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Saturday Night Live, including the next episode

What did you think about Harry Styles’ performance on Saturday Night Live tonight?

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