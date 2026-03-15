Saturday Night Live return date: Jack Black to host

Following tonight’s big Saturday Night Live episode with Harry Styles, we certainly understand anyone who wants a look ahead. After all, there is so much more coming this season!

Well, tonight we got a sense of exactly when the next new episode will air, and it is on April 4 with quite possibly one of the most hilarious / ironic most and musical guest combinations of all time. You have Jack Black serving as the host and from there, Jack White as the performer.

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So why Jack Black at this point? The simple answer is that he has a role within the Super Mario movie universe and it is cross-promotion. He has hosted a few times in the past, with the most recent one being a year ago. Perhaps the most notable thing about the gig this time is that it puts him within the Five Timers’ club officially! We imagine that there are going to be some alumni who turn up here, mostly because it is such an elusive group and it always does merit some degree of celebration.

We honestly don’t think we have to even explain why SNL would want the Minecraft star back as many times as they have over the years, as we are talking here about someone with a long history of being one of the more talented comedy stars out there. Not only is he really good off-the-cuff, but he can also sing and he has multigenerational appeal. A lot of millennials know him for his movies in the 2000’s, and then he has a career now for younger viewers due to the aforementioned video-game adaptations.

Related – See some other recent discussions all about Saturday Night Live, including a spoof of The Pitt

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns?

Do you think that this is the right choice for host at present? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for other updates.

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