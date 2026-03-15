Saturday Night Live spoofs The Pitt with Mahaspital

We have been waiting for a long time to see when Saturday Night Live was going to be choosing to take on The Pitt. Well, this week they finally figured out an angle for it.

For tonight’s sketch titled “Mahaspital,” the show basically created an ER where most of the doctors followed some of the tenets of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — and the results were almost exactly what you would expect. There were a lot of ridiculous comments about controversial medical practices.

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Now if you have watched The Pitt with regularity, then you’ll probably recognize just how accurate a lot of the sketch was. It was clear the show did their best to recreate characters like Dr. Robby, nurse Dana, and Dr. Mel, while also taking some of the “cases” from real-life issues. We also had “Kennedy Jr.” show up near the end of the sketch to bring in a bear, which dates back to some previous stories about him.

One other question we have actually wondered as of late is whether or not SNL would actually try to bring Noah Wyle on board at some point to host. We know that it can be difficult given his busy schedule with the HBO Max medical drama but if there was ever a chance to do it, this is it. After all, filming is not currently happening, though we imagine that it will get underway for season 3 in just a matter of months.

As an aside…

Is anyone else appreciating just how game Harry Styles seems to be for almost everything over the course of the episode? We certainly anticipated it but at the same time, it was very much welcome to see.

Related – Check out more news on Saturday Night Live now, including our take on the cold open

What did you think about Saturday Night Live spoofing The Pitt?

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