Saturday Night Live cold open: Gas prices, Harry Styles, & Ashley Padilla

As per usual, Saturday Night Live had a rather large amount of material to utilize when it comes to the cold open this week. So what did they ultimately decide to go with?

Well, let’s start with what was a pretty big surprise from the start: A gas station serving as the setting. We are so used to seeing politics right away … but yea, we got there a minute or two later. All of this began with complaints about gas prices, something that a lot of people care a lot about. Then, everyone froze the moment that James Austin Johnson came out as Donald Trump. This is something that the show has done a handful of times already, so we can’t be that shocked about this now.

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We will say that we were wondering heading into this episode as to when we would get our first Timothee Chalamet – ballet joke. It happened here. We had “Trump” completely breaking Ashley Padilla in the background with comments about her last name and, eventually, yet another appearance from Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth. There were a few Harry Styles comments mentioned, ones that sent the audience into complete hysterics. Just in case you were wondering what the vibe is going to be for the show tonight, we tend to think that is the answer.

If you are tired of this particular run with Jost and Johnson, we don’t really have any news that is going to make you feel any better. For now, we tend to think that they are going to be here for quite some time moving forward, or at least however long things are continuing in the Middle East.

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What did you think about this particular Saturday Night Live cold open?

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