Foundation season 4 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to her more about a Foundation season 4 premiere date between now and the end of March? It should not come as much of a shock that we are eager to see more based on the ending to season 3.

After all, think about everything that we saw when it comes to the Mule and the challenges posed upon some of the major characters. There is so much story from the world to adapt, and we are pretty pleased to report that as of right now, everyone involved is pretty neck-deep in making that happen. As for whether or not we are going to see it anytime soon … let’s just say we will be waiting for a while.

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After all, we have to collectively remember that the scope for Foundation is larger than almost every other series that is out there and by virtue of that, it will take time once production is done for all the visual effects to be completed. We do think that a 2027 launch for the series is very-much likely and compared to some other series out there, this is honestly not that bad! (Remember, we had to wait for a few years to see Severance return.)

Because of what we’ve noted in the paragraph above, we do tend to think that we will be lucky in the event that we get much news on season 4 at all this month. While we would welcome it wholeheartedly, this also feels like one of those situations where Apple could keep their cards close to the vest with casting announcements and the like. Even if we know much of this is based on source material, they could have a trick or two up their sleeve.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Foundation right now, including other details regarding the future

What are you most eager to see moving into Foundation season 4 at Apple TV?

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