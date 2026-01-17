Foundation season 4 premiere date: A January 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more regarding Foundation season 4 between now and the end of January?

Now, it goes without saying that there is going to be a demand for more of the Apple TV show. We would argue that the Asimov adaptation really moved into a high gear in season 3, both in terms of the scope, the spectacle, and of course some of the performances led by Lee Pace. It also does feel like we are moving into season 4 in a pretty propulsive manner, meaning that there could be a lot of drama moving forward in almost every direction.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Everything that we have listed above is pretty darn exciting. Unfortunately, this is where we get into the part that is a little bit less so — we do not think the odds are that high that we will hear more about season 4 this month. Production is seemingly underway in the Czech Republic, so at least you can celebrate that particular part of the equation. With that being said, this is a really ambitious show that takes a lot of effort to make and from there, a good bit of post-production to make all of the digital effects come to life.

What is the best current estimate of things?

We tend to think that the first half of 2027 is the best approximate window for Foundation to come back. Would it be nice if it were to come back before then? Sure, but we have to sit back and be somewhat realistic about the prospects here. There is no real reason to think that Apple is going to want to rush this along given the fact that they have so many other projects, including others in this genre.

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion right now when it comes to Foundation

What do you most want to see as we get prepared for Foundation season 4?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the attached comments! Once you do that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







