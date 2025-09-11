Foundation season 4 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Following the epic season 3 finale on Apple TV+, it only makes sense to wonder when Foundation season 4 is going to air. Do we have an answer?

Well, for the time being, let’s start things off here with a reminder that the sci-fi hit has been officially ordered for more episodes already! That news broke shortly before the finale arrived, and it is nice solely from the vantage point of not making us stressed out over the next few months. Now, the long wait can officially begin until we get new episodes.

One thing that we will say officially about Foundation season 4 is that we do not anticipate as long of a wait as what we had between seasons 2 and 3. Remember for a moment that there were a lot of behind-the-scenes changes in there, and that is without even mentioning the industry strikes of 2023.

With all of that being said, though, we are prepared to be waiting until at least the first half of 2027 to see the series back, if not longer. Production may not kick off until early next year, and this is not one of those shows that can be turned around within a matter of hours. There is a lot of editing and visual effects that are needed to make this story perfect, and we’re fine with everyone taking their time.

As for whether season 4 will be the final one, that remains to be seen! There is certainly more source material beyond this that could be adapted, but it is really up to Apple to determine how long they want to keep this going. Hopefully, viewership remains strong and they are happy with all of the metrics.

What do you most want to see moving into Foundation season 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

