Foundation renewed for a season 4 at Apple TV+

With the season 3 finale of Foundation at Apple TV+ right around the corner, we are pleased to share some more news now about season 4. Namely, that there is going to be more!

Today, the streaming service confirmed that there is going to be another batch of episodes of the Asimov adaptation, which is huge given that there is clearly a lot more story here to tell. Our major concern for a renewal come over the fact that this is not a cheap show to producer, and we know that we are in an era where a lot of people are cutting costs left and right.

In a statement per The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what co-showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob had to say:

“There is no series quite like Foundation, and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four … We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional, storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business.”

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, the head of programming at Apple TV+, added the following:

“It’s been fantastic to watch Foundation become such a global phenomenon, with fans tuning in from every corner of the world. With each new season, the excitement around this trailblazing sci-fi epic just keeps building due to the bold storytelling and collective artistry of this extraordinarily talented cast and creative team. We’re excited to keep exploring this universe together in season four.”

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the next batch of episodes is every bit as exciting and epic as we had a chance to see this summer.

