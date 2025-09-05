Foundation season 3 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Apple TV+ is going to bring you Foundation season 3 episode 10 — do you want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that “The Darkness” has the potential to go in some absolutely crazy directions — and honestly, shouldn’t it at this point? This is the episode that will conclude this current story arc, and we know that there is not necessarily a season 4 confirmed as of yet. Let’s just hope, at least for the moment, that the story does live up to the hype.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussions!

So what is the story going to be entering Foundation season 3 episode 10? Below, the synopsis does a good job of setting the stage:

Season finale. Season finale. Gaal and the Second Foundation take the fight to the Mule as Empire’s legacy suffers a catastrophic blow.

So what more is Lee Pace saying about this episode? Well, in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of the actor behind Brother Day had to offer:

“The story gets huge at that point … It completely opens up into a… You understand just how big Foundation is gonna be.”

Now, we just have to hope that this is a storyline that does expand the universe, but also creates meaningful moments for a lot of the big characters we have come to know and love over the past few years.

Now when it comes to season 4, the biggest thing to note here is that viewership matters greatly, but it is not the only thing that matters here. It is equally critical that we get a chance to see people watch the whole way through. Viewership for the season 3 finale is a great way for Apple TV+ to be aware that a season 4 is likely to have a big audience.

What do you most want to see moving into Foundation season 3 episode 10?

How do you think the finale will tie up loose ends? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







