The Voice: Battle of Champions video: Liv Ciara, Mikenley Brown battle

In a mere matter of days the Battle Rounds are going to kick off on The Voice: Battle of Champions — are you ready for what is ahead?

Well, leading up to the event the folks at NBC have released a new preview, one highlighting two people who are taking part in Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown from Team Kelly Clarkson. They do their best here to deliver a memorable take on H.E.R.’s “Focus” — is it enough for one or both of them to move forward to the next part of the competition?

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You can watch the full performance now over here, and the first thing that we will actually say here is that this is so much more of a dynamic battle than we are used to on the show! It helps that this is not a song that has been covered into the ground, and both of them have their own unique sound — and yet, the harmonies are still there! We tend to think that this is the sort of thing that requires an extremely high degree of difficulty, but they are still able to pull it off.

Ultimately, we will file this performance under one of the few great ones that really justify the Battle Rounds existing in the first place. This is a part of the competition that here and there, we have had concerns about since it can feel derivative and a little bit cheesy. We are also for shows freshening out their format! Yet, something like this keeps the Battles special; the performance comes out of nowhere and by the end of it, you really don’t want to think about the competition aspect of the show at all.

Related – Get some more coverage right now on The Voice this season!

What are you most hoping to see moving into the Battle Rounds on The Voice: Battle of Champions?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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