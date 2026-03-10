The Voice: Battle of Champions: AGT alum Ashley Marina performs

For everyone who wanted a blast from the past on The Voice: Battle of Champions tonight, we got to see the return of Ashley Marina!

For those of you who are not aware, Marina previously appeared years ago on America’s Got Talent and through that, we knew heading into her audition that she had the goods. The challenge here was simply that she performed close to the end of the Blind Auditions with “Tonight I Wanna Cry” — and there was no guarantee that she was going to get the approval of the coaches. They have to be choosy at this point!

With all of that being said, Ashley managed to get Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend to all turn around, giving her some real options as to where she could go entering the next round. What Kelly said was ironically true — her pitch did fluctuate here and there after the coaches all decided they wanted her on board! Yet, the potential here is still enormous and even though she was on reality TV years ago, it still feels abundantly clear that there is so much more that she can grow as a performer.

We’ll be honest here — we 100% thought that she was going to go with Clarkson, given that both of them have huge voices and similar versatility when it comes to genre. However, she made the surprising choice here in picking John, who is about as good at pitching to various artists as you are ever going to see. He clearly made some compelling arguments and now, he’ll have a chance to show soon how much he can help her.

