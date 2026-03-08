The Voice: Battle of Champions video: Syd Millevoi rocks Jessie J song

Is Syd Millevoi someone with a serious chance of winning The Voice: Battle of Champions? At this point it does feel already like you can’t rule it out!

There is a tremendous amount of irony to her appearance on the show this week, starting with the fact that she has more vocal similarities to Kelly Clarkson than almost any other coach. However, at the same time she is also not able to be a part of her team right now, as the coach has already filled up her entire team.

If you head over to the link here, you can at least see a new The Voice: Battle of Champions sneak preview that shows her belting out a fantastic take on “Mamma Knows Best” by Jessie J. She has a lot of vocal control but beyond that, also a commanding stage presence. Easily, she feels tailor-made for a show like this and Adam Levine and John Legend both can have an opportunity to go back and forth over who is the right coach for her.

Honestly, this is one of those situations where we don’t necessarily think there is a right coach for Syd. Moving forward, her success is mostly going to come down to song choice. She needs to pick the music that is right for her sensibility but beyond just that, also pick ones that are a little out of her comfort zone. She has the upside where if she genuinely surprises people here and there across the competition, she could be around at the end of the season.

Do you think that Syd Millevoi has a high chance of winning The Voice: Battle of Champions?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

