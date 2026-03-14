The Bachelorette spoilers: Early Taylor Frankie Paul drama?

Even though the premiere of The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul is a little more than a week away, we are already hearing about some drama. Pretty crazy, no?

Well, here we are, discussing further a situation that was a part of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, one where the reality star ended up being late to the start of her new reality TV gig. She missed her first flight, which she claims (per Us Weekly) was due in part to exhaustion.

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In the same interview, though, Taylor revealed that once she eventually made it to the start of production as the Bachelorette, she learned pretty fast that it was exactly where she needed to be:

“I think as soon as I got there, I’m like, ‘We’re here. We made it. I’m a little late today’ … To be in such a spot of turmoil and to be able to get up and still try and go — I feel like the people that tried to take me down beforehand, they would’ve won if I stayed home. So it’s like, ‘You’re not winning. I don’t care if it takes everything in me.’ There are people that end up by your side that don’t want you to succeed and that, unfortunately, comes with what we do. And so I refuse. So I got up and I went and I did it, and it was one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Does this mean that she found someone on the show and is engaged? Not necessarily, as there are ways for this to be a positive experience even if she left it a single woman. We at least hope that there is a positive outcome because that is the nature of the show but in general, we imagine this will be one of the more dramatic seasons yet.

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Are you ready to see the premiere of The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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