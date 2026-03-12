The Bachelorette spoilers: Taylor Frankie Paul & Dancing with the Stars?

In a little over a week you will see the premiere of The Bachelorette featuring Taylor Frankie Paul as a lead. With that, are you ready for some sort of reality TV crossover?

If you are heading over to the link here, you can see another new preview for the season that features what very-much looks to be the dance floor from another ABC show in Dancing with the Stars, which is exciting for a number of reasons. Obviously, there is already speculation about whether the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star could participate in the next season, which is a discussion for another time. For the sake of this season, it does feel like it will be a setting for some sort of date.

There is actually a lot of hilarious synergy that comes with this date taking place. You obviously have two shows on the same network here and beyond that, two of Taylor’s fellow Mormon Wives co-stars appeared on this past season of DWTS. Meanwhile, that is without even mentioning how popular ballroom dance is across the state of Utah, with a number of pros (including Derek and Julianne Hough, Witney Carson, and Lindsay and Rylee Arnold) all having longstanding connections to the state.

If we had to guess, we would imagine that this crossover happens fairly early in the season, mostly because the end often takes place on some sort of exotic / tropical locale. the season will start like many others, but we do imagine it will be different for a couple of reasons. Obviously you’ve got a lead this time around who is a well-known reality TV star, so whoever ends up with her has to be prepared for that. Also, she has three kids and becoming an important part of their lives is going to be equally important.

What are you most excited to dive into with The Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars?

What kind of date do you think we’re getting? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

