The Bachelorette spoilers: See full Taylor Frankie Paul trailer

With the premiere of The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul coming in just a matter of weeks, isn’t this perfect time to see a full trailer? Well, we tend to think so!

If you head over to the link here right now, you have an opportunity to dive head-first into the latest batch of episodes, and it is pretty clear to us just what the show is going for. The producers are not shying away from the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star’s history with reality TV, and that is something you can expect to be a talking point often throughout the upcoming episodes. Meanwhile, she will also be thinking as a parent to her three kids. Whoever she chooses has to prepare to fit into her life, and we imagine that this will be a larger conversation here than in many other seasons.

Now that we’ve said all of that, it does seem like there is definitely some romance ahead for Taylor. The preview features a number of dates for the leading woman and some of her guys, and it is surprisingly short on drama. We know that people are watching The Bachelorette in part for the chaos, but the producers are clearly trying to be careful with how much they give us right now. Could they think there will be room to share some of that after the premiere date? We believe that this is the plan…

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see if there is a long-lasting relationship that comes out of this. The franchise has been somewhat hit-or-miss with these over the years, but we have seen successful pairings withstand the test of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

