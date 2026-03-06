The Bachelorette spoilers: More from Taylor Frankie Paul’s men

In a couple of weeks, the premiere of The Bachelorette featuring Taylor Frankie Paul is set to arrive over on ABC. Are you prepared for everything that comes with that?

There are, of course, a myriad of different things we are hoping to see with the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star at the center of the series — but can we just say drama first and foremost? It is why they cast her in part, so it seems foolish to not anticipate that.

Yet, even in the midst of whatever chaos is coming for all the various people on this show, we do still hope for something that looks like a happy ending — we still want romance! This is where the men come into play here, as nothing with this show is a two-way street. These guys all have to be interested in Taylor, willing to be vulnerable, and also be prepared to be under the reality-TV microscope. Not all of that is easy.

Leading up to the big The Bachelorette premiere, we can at least offer up a new look at some of these guys, what they are looking for, and the things that matter to them the most. You can head over here to see a new featurette about all of this and so far, we’ll say that everything looks promising. Of course, this is where we do also have to issue a reminder that of course everything is going to look good at this point! Nobody is going to go into interviews before a season and say some of the wrong things. You can have your guard up and/or soundbites prepared in this environment. What matters more is how you act when you are thrown into this sort of pressure-cooker environment.

