The Bachelorette spoilers: More on Taylor Frankie Paul premiere

For those who are not aware for whatever reason, the premiere of The Bachelorette with Taylor Frankie Paul is coming in just over two weeks. Are you ready for all the drama and chaos that is going to come as a result of that?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that ABC is almost certainly expecting some chaos here — and that is likely what they want. Why in the world would you ever cast someone like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star otherwise? She’s gone through a lot in her life, and this is the sort of show that will put you through your paces at almost every turn.

Now, do you want to see how ABC is at least kicking things off this season? Take a look at the synopsis below, which indicates that even with a famous lead, the format of the show really is not changing all that much:

Taylor Frankie Paul is ready to trade fractured fairytales for a first impression rose as she begins making her mark on Bachelor Nation. With hope, heart, and a little faith, she welcomes a new group of bachelors, each vying for a lasting love.

One other thing that does remain surprising to us here is just that there are only 22 men vying for Taylor’s heart this time around, which is an indicator that on some level, this is a show trying to allow us chances to get to know all of the men. We do want to be invested in the love story here by the end of it — after all, why are we watching the show otherwise?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

