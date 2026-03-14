The Beauty season 2 premiere date: Is 2027 a sure thing?

We do recognize that as of this writing, there is no 100% verification yet that we are going to see The Beauty season 2 happen over at FX and Hulu. Are we still trying to be hopeful? You better believe it, and for many different reasons. The series still has a lot of potential, and it also ended on one of the most absolutely insane cliffhangers imaginable. We would certainly want nothing more than to get some sort of follow-up sooner rather than later.

Because of everything we’ve mapped out above, we don’t think it is too crazy to raise the following question: Is 2027 a sure thing for a return date? Will we get resolution sooner rather than later?

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Of course, the first thing is making sure that the show gets a greenlight for more, as it is hard for anything else to happen without this taking place. Following that, you can then start to wonder about filming dates, post-production, and the like.

We will be willing to say for now that there is a reasonable chance that The Beauty comes back in 2027, with the biggest reason for that being simply that we are so early in the year still! That does create a situation where there is a lot of time for the series to come back, and that’s not something we can forget about — though with that being said, we hardly think that a January 2027 return is in the cards. It is just hard to imagine that when there are so many different things that at least for now, will need to be done to get the show from point A to point B. You need the renewal, the scripts, a production schedule, and then editing after the fact. So much of this series is international and of course, that only adds to the time required to get it made.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Beauty now, including a potential renewal

What do you most want to see moving into The Beauty season 2 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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